Utility company responds to violation

Pennsylvania American Water (PAW) responded to a notice of violation from the state’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

DEP said the utility company violated Pennsylvania's Clean Streams Law during dam upgrades in Dunmore.

The department is currently reviewing the response, according to DEP spokesperson Colleen Connelly.

PAW's response is not yet available to the public.

In early February, a heavy load of sediment was released into Roaring Brook during construction of the dam. The sediment flowed from Roaring Brook into the Lackawanna River.

The DEP said the water company failed to notify the state agency about the pollution and And that the discharge was not permitted.

The utility company was notified of the violation on March 7. They had 15 days to give DEP the cause of the discharge and answer why they did not notify the agency immediately.