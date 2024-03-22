Two Williamsport residents dead after crash

A crash early Thursday killed two Williamsport men while police tried to pull over their car.

Tyree Green, 32, and Levar Ballard, 34, died on impact after crashing a 1999 Mercury Grand Marquis about 12:50 a.m. along Washington Boulevard in front of the Turkey Hill in Williamsport, Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr. said in a statement. They were pronounced dead at 2:30 a.m.

Green, the driver, lost control and crashed into a retaining wall, a tree and several buildings, state police at Montoursville said.

Police observed Green driving at high speeds as he exited Interstate 180 towards Williamsport. Police tried to pull over the car, which continued at high speeds before crashing while rounding a curve.

Both men died of blunt force trauma and neither wore seatbelts, Kiessling ruled.

State police are still investigating.