EVENTFUL: Sip and seek egg hunt, trout fishing, Earth Day event and more this weekend
It’s Easter weekend! Enjoy the warm weather at outdoor shopping markets and egg hunts. There will also be opportunities to learn about trout fishing and an Earth Day celebration at Indraloka Animal Sanctuary.
Sip & Seek Adult Egg Hunt
Grovedale Winery in Wyalusing, Bradford County, invites adults 21 and older to search for plastic eggs in the vineyards.
Participants will find tickets inside eggs to trade for prizes, including candy, wine and other items.
“You might get a gift certificate for a free tasting, that kind of thing,” manager and events coordinator Jess Gunther said. “We award the prizes right after the hunt concludes.”
The Adult Sip & Seek event is scheduled for 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday with the egg hunt kicking off at 3:15 p.m. Live entertainment and food trucks will keep the party going.
“This event will be held rain or shine. So just come dressed accordingly,” Gunther said.
Sip & Seek Adult Egg Hunt
Sat., Apr. 19
3 - 7 p.m.
Grovedale Winery
71 Grovedale Ln, Wyalusing
Basics of Trout Fishing at Frances Slocum State Park
Beginners are invited to learn about trout fishing Saturday at Frances Slocum State Park in Luzerne County.
The Basics of Trout Fishing event hosted by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is part of the Family Fishing Program. Families with little or no fishing experience will learn about equipment, techniques and how to find trout near them.
The program is open to ages five and older. It is free, and all equipment will be provided.
Read more about trout fishing season in this story by WVIA's Kat Bolus.
Basics of Trout Fishing
Sat., Apr. 19
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Frances Slocum State Park
565 Mount Olivet Rd, Wyoming
Earth Day Celebration at Indraloka Animal Sanctuary
With Earth Day coming up on Apr. 22, a visit to Indraloka Animal Sanctuary in Lackawanna County is one way to observe it.
Indraloka is a place “to heal, learn, grow and play while reconnecting with nature, rescued (farm) animals, and our own selves,” according to its website.
The Nature and Nourish: Earth Day Celebration will be held Saturday from 1 to 3:30 p.m. The group will take a guided tour around the sanctuary and then enjoy a plant-based treat. Registration is required, and the cost is $25.
Read more about Indraloka Animal Sanctuary in this story by WVIA's Isabela Weiss.
Nature and Nourish: Earth Day Celebration
Sat., Apr. 19
1 - 3:30 p.m.
Indraloka Animal Sanctuary
336 Oak Drive, Dalton
Other events:
- A Spring Craft Fair will be held at Susquehanna Brewing Co. in Pittston Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m.
- The Greenridge Corners Spring Fling will be held Saturday. Participating business will have specials from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- The Fleetville Volunteer Fire Company and the Benton Township Lions Club are hosting Breakfast with the Easter Bunny and Egg Hunt Saturday at 8:30 a.m.
- An Annual Community Easter Egg Hunt is scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. at Rescue & Restore Church in Peckville, Lackawanna County.
- An Easter Egg Hunt at Kiesinger Funeral Home in Duryea Saturday will be peanut-free. The event will begin at 9:30 a.m.
- Community Church in Williamsport will host a Community Egg Hunt Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
- RoseView Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lycoming County will host a Rose View Easter Egg Hunt Saturday at 12 p.m.
- Another Community Egg Hunt will be held at Arlington Heights Elementary School in Stroudsburg Saturday at 1 p.m.
- Easter Bunny Train Rides from Jim Thorpe, Carbon County, are offered Saturday and Sunday by Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway.