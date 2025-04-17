EVENTFUL: Sip and seek egg hunt, trout fishing, Earth Day event and more this weekend

It’s Easter weekend! Enjoy the warm weather at outdoor shopping markets and egg hunts. There will also be opportunities to learn about trout fishing and an Earth Day celebration at Indraloka Animal Sanctuary.



Sip & Seek Adult Egg Hunt

Grovedale Winery in Wyalusing, Bradford County, invites adults 21 and older to search for plastic eggs in the vineyards.

Participants will find tickets inside eggs to trade for prizes, including candy, wine and other items.

Haley O'Brien / WVIA News Grovedale Winery won big at American Wine Society competitions.

“You might get a gift certificate for a free tasting, that kind of thing,” manager and events coordinator Jess Gunther said. “We award the prizes right after the hunt concludes.”

The Adult Sip & Seek event is scheduled for 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday with the egg hunt kicking off at 3:15 p.m. Live entertainment and food trucks will keep the party going.

“This event will be held rain or shine. So just come dressed accordingly,” Gunther said.

Sip & Seek Adult Egg Hunt

Sat., Apr. 19

3 - 7 p.m.

Grovedale Winery

71 Grovedale Ln, Wyalusing

Basics of Trout Fishing at Frances Slocum State Park

Beginners are invited to learn about trout fishing Saturday at Frances Slocum State Park in Luzerne County.

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Brook trout are released through a tube into the lake at Merli-Sarnowski Park in early April.

The Basics of Trout Fishing event hosted by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is part of the Family Fishing Program. Families with little or no fishing experience will learn about equipment, techniques and how to find trout near them.

The program is open to ages five and older. It is free, and all equipment will be provided.

Read more about trout fishing season in this story by WVIA's Kat Bolus.

Basics of Trout Fishing

Sat., Apr. 19

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Frances Slocum State Park

565 Mount Olivet Rd, Wyoming

Earth Day Celebration at Indraloka Animal Sanctuary

With Earth Day coming up on Apr. 22, a visit to Indraloka Animal Sanctuary in Lackawanna County is one way to observe it.

Indraloka is a place “to heal, learn, grow and play while reconnecting with nature, rescued (farm) animals, and our own selves,” according to its website .

The Nature and Nourish: Earth Day Celebration will be held Saturday from 1 to 3:30 p.m. The group will take a guided tour around the sanctuary and then enjoy a plant-based treat. Registration is required, and the cost is $25.

Read more about Indraloka Animal Sanctuary in this story by WVIA's Isabela Weiss.

Nature and Nourish: Earth Day Celebration

Sat., Apr. 19

1 - 3:30 p.m.

Indraloka Animal Sanctuary

336 Oak Drive, Dalton

Other events: