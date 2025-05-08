EVENTFUL: Learn about Milford’s history, celebrate creativity in Bloomsburg and see a train display in Williamsport

Looking for something to do this weekend? You can learn to kayak, check out a robo rally, celebrate National Train Day and more. Start with an event in Pike County that will share the captivating history and influence of the Pinchot family.

At Home with the Pinchots in Milford

Grey Towers National Historic Site Grey Towers National Historic Site will host its third annual At Home with the Pinchots event Sat., May 10.

Grey Towers National Historic Site includes the Pinchot Mansion. It was originally built by French immigrants who pioneered conservation and forestry efforts in the United States.

Tours hosted by Grey Towers Heritage Association this Saturday will allow visitors to see history brought to life. Actors will portray members of the family dressed in Victorian-era clothing throughout the 19,000 square-foot home.

“It's an honor to be asked to portray historic figures of such importance,” said Wood Searles, who plays James Pinchot.

“He was part of the conservation movement,” he said. “And James was a tremendous supporter of the arts, music and architecture.”

Tours will be given every 20 minutes, and you can register at this link. Tickets are $15 for members, $20 for non-members, and $10 for students.

Grey Towers National Historic Site The Pinchot family lived at the mansion in Milford in the late 19th and early 20th century.

James’ son Gifford was the first chief of the U.S. Forest Service and served two terms as the Governor of Pennsylvania in the 1920s.

“He was very instrumental in establishing the civil service,” said Linda Pinto, a board member at Grey Towers. “The second term was during the [Great] Depression, and he is credited with paving over 20,000 miles of roads… The Pinchots’ legacy is very rooted in the best benefit for people.”

The family had connections to JFK, Theodore Roosevelt and other notable figures. Learn more about the family and this weekend’s event in this week’s Haley’s Happy Hour segment.

Grey Towers Heritage Association on Haley's Happy Hour Linda Pinto, Chris Searles and Wood Searles are volunteers who will play members of the Pinchot family. Listen • 4:00

At Home with the Pinchots

Sat., May 10

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Grey Towers National Historic Site

151 Grey Towers Dr, Milford

Bloomsburg Maker Fest

A family-friendly celebration of creativity known as Bloomsburg Maker Fest will be held Saturday at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds.

The free event, hosted by the Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, will have activities, a variety of vendors and food trucks.

Bloomsburg Maker Fest / Facebook Bloomsburg Maker Fest provides fun and educational activities for kids and adults.

Commonwealth Charter Academy’s Mobile Hydroponics Lab will bring hands-on STEM activities, and the Central Pennsylvania Rock and Mineral Club will bring its collection.

Also making an appearance will be the Princesses with Power Tools, a STEM outreach program that shows young ones how to complete activities with power tools in princess attire.

Blooomsburg Maker Fest

Sat., May 10

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Bloomsburg Fairgrounds

2 West 7th Street, Bloomsburg

National Train Day in Williamsport

Train enthusiasts will receive half-price admission if they say “It’s National Train Day” at the Thomas T. Taber Museum on Saturday.

1 of 2 — Shempp Train Collection, Taber Museum 3.JPG Visitors will see the train display, with some rare models, at half price for National Train Day. Taber Museum 2 of 2 — Shempp Train Collection, Taber Museum 2.JPG More than 2,000 pieces make up the train collection at the Thomas T. Taber Museum in Williamsport. Taber Museum

A collection of more than 300 model trains, some rare and prototype models, is permanently housed at the museum in Williamsport.

LaRue C. Shempp was the original collector who attended local auctions and acquired train sets from around the world.

Amtrak established May 10 as National Train Day in 2008. On Saturday, admission prices will be $4.75 for adults, $3.75 for seniors, and $3 for children ages 3-12.

National Train Day

Sat., May 10

11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Thomas T. Taber Museum

858 W Fourth St., Williamsport

Other events: