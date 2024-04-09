Center for flood victims opens Wednesday

The state is hosting a Recovery Assistance Center (RAC) in Scranton for property owners who sustained damages from devastating flooding on September 9.

Those visiting the RAC can apply for low-interest loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA), Pennsylvania Department of Human Services and Pennsylvania Voluntary Organizations Active in Disasters staff will also be on site.

The Sept. 9 flooding impacted homes and businesses in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties. The center is available for residents from those counties. It opens on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Weston Field House on Providence Road in Scranton.

Staff will also be on site Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

September 2023 Flood Survivors Have Until April 24 to apply for Low-interest Loans.

Those who do not qualify for an SBA loan may later be eligible for other assistance, including the Commonwealth’s Disaster Recovery Assistance Program (DRAP).