Lycoming Arts, UPMC partner for May First Friday

By WVIA News
Published April 16, 2024 at 12:09 PM EDT

Williamsport's First Friday will bring activities, live music and more to downtown.

This is the fourth year UPMC partnered with Lycoming Arts. UPMC will hold a community block party along 4th Street. It will include health in health information, an autism fair and family activities.

First Friday begins at 5 p.m. on May 3. It will host artists, merchants and food vendors. Live music will feature The Gabe Stillman Band, The Uptown Music Collective and Williamsport High School Band.

“As our primary sponsor for 2024, we are grateful for UPMC’s vital support of our artists and downtown merchants,” said Debi S. Burch, the president of Lycoming Arts.

For more information visit lycomingarts.org.
Lycoming County Williamsport Lycoming Arts UPMC
