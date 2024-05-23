Luzerne County Government Study commission seated

The seven members of Luzerne County's government study commission have begun the process of examining how the county's government is structured.

Elected members Tim McGinley, Vito Malacari, Cindy Malkemes, Ted Ritsick, Mark Shaffer and Stephen J. Urban were sworn in Monday night before an organizational meeting.

At the meeting, McGinley was selected as chair, Malacari as vice chair, Malkemes as treasurer and Ritsick as secretary for the commission.

The next meeting was also set for Thursday, June 6 in the Luzerne County Council meeting room.

The commission has nine months to review and report on the county's current government structure, then another nine months to prepare any recommended changes. McGinley noted any changes the commission recommends will be put before Luzerne County's voters for a final decision.