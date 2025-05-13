100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In just 10 seconds, YOU can take a stand for WVIA! Tell Congress to Protect Public Media NOW!

Utility will rehab water tanks in Northeast Pa.

WVIA | By WVIA News
Published May 13, 2025 at 11:55 AM EDT

Pennsylvania American Water will rehabilitate two water tanks in Northeast Pennsylvania.

The 300,000 gallon tank in Clarks Green in Lackawanna County will cost $288,000. A 400,000 gallon tank in Coolbaugh Twp. in Monroe County will cost $429,000.

The project is part of the utility’s 2025 tank infrastructure investment plan; seven tanks will be rehabbed and a new ground storage tank will be built in York County.

Pennsylvania American Water said the tanks will be stripped of the original paint and a new coating applied. That serves as a protective barrier and prevents steel from rusting and impacting water quality.

The total expected cost of the water storage upgrades and construction is around $6.2 million.

During the projects customers should not experience impacts on their water service, according to the utility.
Tags
News Briefs Lackawanna CountyMonroe County
WVIA News
See stories by WVIA News