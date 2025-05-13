Utility will rehab water tanks in Northeast Pa.

Pennsylvania American Water will rehabilitate two water tanks in Northeast Pennsylvania.

The 300,000 gallon tank in Clarks Green in Lackawanna County will cost $288,000. A 400,000 gallon tank in Coolbaugh Twp. in Monroe County will cost $429,000.

The project is part of the utility’s 2025 tank infrastructure investment plan; seven tanks will be rehabbed and a new ground storage tank will be built in York County.

Pennsylvania American Water said the tanks will be stripped of the original paint and a new coating applied. That serves as a protective barrier and prevents steel from rusting and impacting water quality.

The total expected cost of the water storage upgrades and construction is around $6.2 million.

During the projects customers should not experience impacts on their water service, according to the utility.