Scranton food pantry extends hours to help community

WVIA | By WVIA News
Published May 14, 2025 at 4:17 PM EDT

A Scranton food and clothing pantry now has extended hours to help working individuals and families who struggle to visit during daytime hours.

United Neighborhood Centers of Northeastern Pennsylvania Angel’s Attic Food & Clothing Pantry is now open every Tuesday until 7 p.m. The pantry is located at 410 Olive St., Scranton.

The pantry offers a variety of fresh food, gently used clothing, household items and personal care essentials. The items are all free of charge to those in need.

Staff members are available during pantry hours to assist with intake, food distribution and to help meet each client’s needs.

Regular hours are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more details, visit www.uncnepa.org or call 570-343-8835.
