Advocates to hold protest against autism misinformation Sunday in Scranton

Local advocate Brandon Lux will host a protest against autism misinformation on Sunday in Scranton. Lux is a mental health counselor.

This comes after President Donald Trump made an announcement earlier this week linking the use of acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, while pregnant and a heightened risk of autism in children.

The advocates want to send a message that people with autism deserve acceptance and that autism is not caused by Tylenol or vaccines.

This protest will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Courthouse Square in Scranton.

— Lydia McFarlane