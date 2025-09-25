100 WVIA Way
Advocates to hold protest against autism misinformation Sunday in Scranton

WVIA | By WVIA News
Published September 25, 2025 at 11:27 AM EDT

Local advocate Brandon Lux will host a protest against autism misinformation on Sunday in Scranton. Lux is a mental health counselor.

This comes after President Donald Trump made an announcement earlier this week linking the use of acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, while pregnant and a heightened risk of autism in children.

The advocates want to send a message that people with autism deserve acceptance and that autism is not caused by Tylenol or vaccines.

This protest will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Courthouse Square in Scranton.

— Lydia McFarlane
