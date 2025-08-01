Altoona rail historians weigh in on potential impacts of Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific merger

Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific are looking to merge, which would create the first transcontinental railroad in the U.S. The deal still needs to be approved by regulators, but many in Altoona are closely watching as previous mergers reduced the city's relevance in the railroad industry.

The "World Famous Horseshoe Curve" was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1966. The tracks are still used today to transport goods and Amtrak passengers.

"This area has had several railroad companies over its history and each one has had job loss with transition," said Kevin Stiver, an author and historian of the Horseshoe Curve.

At its height in the early 1900s, Stiver said there were up to 18,000 workers at the Juniata Locomotive Shop in Altoona. It was the biggest repair shop of its kind in the world. Today, Norfolk Southern says it's still one of the largest facilities for locomotive repair in the industry. But, there are only about 400 employees there today.

Stiver worries another railroad company consolidation could mean further layoffs at the locomotive repair shop, or fewer rails at the Horseshoe Curve. Conrail, the operator before Norfolk Southern, removed one of the tracks in 1981, citing decreased rail travel.

Sydney Roach / WPSU / WPSU Kevin Stiver is an author and historian of the Horseshoe Curve. He also runs the Facebook page "Altoona Pennsylvania History" which has 7.2k likes and 14k followers.

Some people, however, are optimistic about the potential merger between Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific.

"The hope would be that they would maintain the Altoona shops and perhaps grow them because we would obviously be the closest shop to the northeast United States, and New England," said Michael Farrow, a board member of the Blair County Historical Society.

Besides the convenient location, Farrow said Altoona is also a great place for rail companies to grow new talent. He points to Penn State Altoona, which recently announced the first and only Bachelor's of Science degree in Rail Transportation Engineering.

In a statement to WPSU, a Norfolk Southern spokesperson said the merger will advance the railroad industry, preserve and strengthen union jobs, and help American companies reach new customers.

"We look forward to engaging with the communities we live and work in to share the many benefits of our plan to create America's First Transcontinental Railroad," the spokesperson said.

Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern say they hope to merge by early 2027.

Read more from our partners at WPSU.