Associated Press

The Pa. state Senate wants to expand a ban on texting while driving and is advancing legislation that increases the penalties for motorists who are handling their cell phones.
State House lawmakers on Thursday passed a bill to recruit more educators by giving student teachers a stipend while they’re in the classroom.
The race to reopen a stretch of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia is getting a boost from a truck-mounted jet dryer from Pocono Raceway.
Trooper Jacques Rougeau Jr. was killed and Lt. James Wagner was critically wounded in separate encounters in Juniata County.
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says 25-year-old 2nd Lt. James Litherland of South Williamsport will be buried in Williamsport.
The remains of five more Native American children who died at a notorious government-run boarding school over a century ago will be disinterred from a small Army cemetery and returned to descendants.
The man charged in the deadliest attack on Jewish people in U.S. history has lost a bid to get the death penalty removed as a possible punishment.