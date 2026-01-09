WVIA’s Keystone Edition Returns as a Monthly Community Forum on the Region’s Most Pressing Topics

Pittston, PA - WVIA’s flagship public affairs program, Keystone Edition, returns for a new season beginning January 19, featuring a refreshed format designed to deepen community conversation around the most timely and impactful issues facing Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

Now airing as one new episode per month, the reimagined Keystone Edition will focus exclusively on in-depth reporting from the WVIA News team and discussion of a single, highly relevant topic each episode. Episodes will be moderated by WVIA’s Director of Journalism, Julie Sidoni, and feature the WVIA News team to provide deeper insights and context for the show. Each episode will serve as a live, town-hall-style forum, recorded in front of a studio audience at WVIA Studios and later broadcast on television and available on-demand.

Each episode will tackle an issue that matters right now — from education to economic challenges, public safety, healthcare, and other urgent regional concerns. Topics will be selected based on timeliness and community relevance, allowing Keystone Edition to respond quickly to what’s happening across the region.

To kickoff the season, WVIA will celebrate the inspiring life and career of legendary Lackawanna College football Coach Mark Duda, who has helped produce more than 450 NCAA Division I athletes, and more than 25 players who went on to sign NFL contracts. After his recent Parkinson's diagnosis, Duda retired at the end of the 2025 season. His work on and off the field has encouraged countless young men to become the best versions of themselves at home, in the classroom and out in the community.

A Trusted Space for Informed Conversation

At a time when information can be overwhelming — or difficult to find — Keystone Edition offers viewers something increasingly rare: local, relevant news they can trust. Each episode presents multiple perspectives, encourages civil discourse, and provides context to help viewers make informed decisions about the issues that affect their families and communities.

Keystone Edition is more than a television program: it’s a monthly community forum where complex topics are unpacked together, helping viewers stay informed and engaged with what matters most.

In addition to watching on television or on-demand, community members will have the opportunity to attend each live taping as part of the studio audience.

For updates on upcoming Keystone Edition topics, information on how to register to attend the taping visit wvia.org or follow WVIA on social media.

