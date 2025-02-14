Claire Joelle; Scott Colin Woolnough; January 24 2025

Claire Joelle, Marketing Director, & Scott Colin Woolnough, Artistic Director of the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, speaking about the LTWB production of "The Pillowman" by Martin McDonagh. Joelle directs and Colin Woolnough plays Katurian. There will be shows from January 31–February 9, 2025; Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 3pm at Little Theatre of Wilkes Barre, 537 N. Main St, Wilkes Barre. Content warning: "The Pillowman" contains mature themes, offensive language, graphic depictions of violence, and discussions of child abuse and murder. Viewer discretion is strongly advised. ltwb.org/