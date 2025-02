Derek Jolley, Musician, Medical & Climate Researcher, native of NEPA, continuing his audio journal series on his journey around the world. This time from the South Island of New Zealand, where he is a Glacier Kayaking Guide & Instructor. He has completed a new album titled, "From the Flipside" by cuddle-drug set to be released 2/15/25. www.cuddledrug.com/ On Instagram@cuddledrug and www.derekjolley.com/