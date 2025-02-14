100 WVIA Way
ArtScene with Erika Funke

J. Michael Lennon; January 31 2025

Published February 14, 2025 at 11:55 AM EST

J. Michael Lennon, Emeritus Professor of English at Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre and authorized biographer of Norman Mailer: "Norman Mailer: A Double Life" issued by Simon & Schuster, speaking about the recently released work by Mailer titled, "Lipton's: Mailer's Marijuana Journal: 1954-55" co-edited with G.R. Lucas and Susan Mailer. Also about a recent documentary, "How to Come Alive with Norman Mailer" by Jeff Zimbalist and released by Zeitgeist Films. For more information: www.jmichaellennon.com/ www.zeitgeistfilms.com/

