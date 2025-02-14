Luzerne County Historical Society; February 13 2025
Mark Riccetti, Jr, Executive Director of the Luzerne County
Historical Society, and Board Member Jenn Ochman,
speaking about a special two-part program on Thursday,
February 27, 2025, to mark Black History Month.
There will be a ceremony in the City Cemetery of
Wilkes-Barre at the gravesites of local USCT members.
At 7:00 that evening, Tim Hodge of the Confederation of
Union Generals will portray Captain Robert Smalls,
an enslaved African-American who became a hero
for the Union during the Civil War. The Soulful
Springs Gospel Choir will perform, and there will be
art works by C. Edgar Patience on display.
The event will be held at The Grand Hall on
River Street in downtown Wilkes-Barre.
Admission is free. www.luzernehistory.org/