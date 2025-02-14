Mark Biedlingmaier; Darlene Miller-Lanning; Carol Maculloch; 2/6/25

Mark Biedlingmaier, art collector & graduate of the University of Scranton, Darlene Miller-Lanning, Director of the Hope Horn Gallery at the University, and Carol Maculloch, Director of Planned Giving, speaking about the second of a two-part exhibition series: "Hudson River & Delaware Valley: Selections from the Mark Biedlingmaier Collection," running from February 3 through March 14, 2025. There will be a Collectors' Lecture on February 7th at 5:00 in the Kane Forum of Leahy Hall, 243 Jefferson Avenue. That will be followed by a Gallery Reception at 6:00 on the Fourth Floor of Hyland Hall, 301 Jefferson Avenue. www.scranton.edu/