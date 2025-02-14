100 WVIA Way
ArtScene with Erika Funke

Paul Salerni; February 05 2025

Published February 14, 2025 at 11:59 AM EST

Paul Salerni. award-winning composer & NEH Distinguished Chair in the Humanities at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA, speaking about the Inaugural Salerni Bi-annual Art Song Recital presented by the LU Music Department on Sunday, February 9, 2025 at 3:00 in Baker Hall at the Zoellner Arts Center on the Lehigh campus. Also at Lehigh on March 27th, there will be a screening of a new, award-winning documentary film titled, "Earl" centering on the life and work of distinguished 20th century composer Earl Kim. The event will be held in Baker Hall at the Zoellner Arts Center at Lehigh at 7:00 pm, and admission is free. www.zoellnerartscenter.org/ www.paulsalerni.com/
www.earlkimcomposer.com/

