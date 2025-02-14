Steven Sametz; February 11, 2025

Steven Sametz, award-winning composer, conductor, Ronald J. Ulrich Professor at Lehigh University, & artistic

director of The Princeton Singers, speaking about a concert

program titled, "When Morning Comes" on Sunday, February

16, 2025, at 4:00 pm in Baker Hall at the Zoellner Arts Center

on the Lehigh campus in Bethlehem. There will be a

pre-concert talk at 3:00. www.zoellner.cas.lehigh.edu/

or www.stevensametz.com/. The program will also be presented

on February 15th at 6:00 pm at Trinity Church Princeton.

