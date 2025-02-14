Wyoming Valley Barbershop Harmony Chorus; February 10 2025

Members of the Wyoming Valley Barbershop Harmony Chorus speaking about their organization and singing here at the WVIA Benco studio: Marian Holehan, tenor; Jason Kuzmak, lead; Tom Roberts, bass & Lou Volpetti, baritone. They have activities year-round--their main concert is on June 29, 2025, at the Kirby Center for Creative Arts on the campus of Wyoming Seminary in Kingston; also

their December Holiday Concert; and their February Singing Valentines. New members are welcome. For more information: www.singwb.com/ or 570- 285-4810