100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Tell Your Senator: Don't Claw Back Public Media Funding
ArtScene with Erika Funke

Scranton Fringe Festival; Conor Kelly O'Brien; June 16 2025

Published June 16, 2025 at 4:03 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Conor Kelly O'Brien, Co-Founder/Executive Director of the
Scranton Fringe Festival, speaking about the new cultural
exchange with the Balina Arts Centre in County Mayo in
Ireland. Balina is Scranton's sister city, and in October 2025,
after the first staging of "Ulysses of Scranton" as part of the
2025 Scranton Fringe Festival--October 2, 3, & 4th at the
Ritz Theater--Scranton Fringe will present the production
at the Balina Arts Centre at the end of October.
Scranton Fringe 2025 will run from September 25th through October 5th
at various locations in the city, and for information: www.scrantonfringe.org/
Tickets for "Ulysses of Scranton" are available now.

ArtScene with Erika Funke