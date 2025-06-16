Scranton Fringe Festival; Conor Kelly O'Brien; June 16 2025
Conor Kelly O'Brien, Co-Founder/Executive Director of the
Scranton Fringe Festival, speaking about the new cultural
exchange with the Balina Arts Centre in County Mayo in
Ireland. Balina is Scranton's sister city, and in October 2025,
after the first staging of "Ulysses of Scranton" as part of the
2025 Scranton Fringe Festival--October 2, 3, & 4th at the
Ritz Theater--Scranton Fringe will present the production
at the Balina Arts Centre at the end of October.
Scranton Fringe 2025 will run from September 25th through October 5th
at various locations in the city, and for information: www.scrantonfringe.org/
Tickets for "Ulysses of Scranton" are available now.