100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Congress Cut Federal Funding - Please Give Now so Programs and Services Continue
ArtScene with Erika Funke

Intrepidus Theatre Lab/Diva Theater; Justin Costello; Marcie Riebe; July 21 2025

Published July 21, 2025 at 7:35 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Justin Costello, Founder & Artistic Director of
Intrepidus Theatre Lab, and Actor/Company
Member Marcie Herman Riebe, speaking about
The Laramie Project by Moises Kaufman & the
Tectonic Theater Project, to be presented by
Intrepidus and Diva Theatre Thursday through
Sunday, July 24 -27, 2025, at the Olde Brick
Theatre, 126 W. Main Street in Scranton.
Shows are at 8 pm Thursday, Friday &
Saturday; Sunday at 3 pm.
Facebook.com/DivaTheaterScranton

ArtScene with Erika Funke