Intrepidus Theatre Lab/Diva Theater; Justin Costello; Marcie Riebe; July 21 2025
Justin Costello, Founder & Artistic Director of
Intrepidus Theatre Lab, and Actor/Company
Member Marcie Herman Riebe, speaking about
The Laramie Project by Moises Kaufman & the
Tectonic Theater Project, to be presented by
Intrepidus and Diva Theatre Thursday through
Sunday, July 24 -27, 2025, at the Olde Brick
Theatre, 126 W. Main Street in Scranton.
Shows are at 8 pm Thursday, Friday &
Saturday; Sunday at 3 pm.
Facebook.com/DivaTheaterScranton