First Presbyterian Church Clarks Summit; Rev Bill Carter; Derrick Bang; August 18 2025 (Correct Version)

Rev. Bill Carter, Pastor of the 1st Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit, jazz pianist, composer, arranger & band leader, and Derrick Bang, biographer of Vince Guaraldi,

speaking about the Jazz Mass Guaraldi composed for Grace Cathedral in San Francisco.

To mark the 60th anniversary of the premiere, First Presbyterian Church of CS will present

a full performance of the work that was transcribed from the key recording by Carter.

Featured will be a talk by Bang at 9:30 am on Sunday, August 31, 2025, followed by

the Mass, presented by the Presbybop Quartet, the combined choirs of the 1st

Presbyterian Church & Our Lady of the Snows, at the FP Church, 300 School Street

in Clarks Summit. The public is invited, and for more information: www.fpccs.org/