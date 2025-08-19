Steamtown National Historic Site; Mark Ciocca; August 19 2025
Mark Ciocca, artist & educator from NEPA, speaking about his work titled, "Engine #6039"
that will be on exhibit at Steamtown National Historic Site in downtown Scranton as part of Arts in the Parks weekend—August 23 & 24, 2025. On Sunday, August 24th, at 3:00,
Ciocca will present the program, "Creating Engine #6039," a conversation with the artist.
There will programs by other speakers each day as well. Admission is free.
For more information: www.nps.gov/steamtown; www.markciocca.com/