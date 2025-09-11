Milford Readers & Writers Festival; Dr. David Hicks; September 11 2025

David Hicks, author of the novel-in-stories

White Plains and The Magic Ticket for children,

speaking about his new novel, The Gospel

According to Danny, issued by Vine Leaves Press.

Dr. Hicks is Director of the Maslow Family Graduate

Program in Creative Writing at Wilkes University,

where he is on the faculty, and he will offer a program

at the 2025 Milford Readers and Writers Festival

in Pike County, on Sunday, September 14th at

12:30, in conversation with Matthew Hinton of

Misericordia University.

www.milfordreadersandwriters.com/ Hicks will also

take part in book events in October & November

in Binghamton, Bethlehem, Scranton & Wilkes-Barre.

For more information: www.david-hicks.com/