Milford Readers & Writers Festival; Dr. David Hicks; September 11 2025
David Hicks, author of the novel-in-stories
White Plains and The Magic Ticket for children,
speaking about his new novel, The Gospel
According to Danny, issued by Vine Leaves Press.
Dr. Hicks is Director of the Maslow Family Graduate
Program in Creative Writing at Wilkes University,
where he is on the faculty, and he will offer a program
at the 2025 Milford Readers and Writers Festival
in Pike County, on Sunday, September 14th at
12:30, in conversation with Matthew Hinton of
Misericordia University.
www.milfordreadersandwriters.com/ Hicks will also
take part in book events in October & November
in Binghamton, Bethlehem, Scranton & Wilkes-Barre.
For more information: www.david-hicks.com/