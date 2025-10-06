NEPA Philharmonic; Battle of the Bands; Hannah Beaudry; October 6 2025

Hannah Beaudry, Director of Institutional Partnerships at the NEPA Philharmonic,

speaking about the orchestra's first Battle of the Bands, inviting bands of any genre to

compete for a chance to win $5000 in cash and an opportunity to perform with the

NEPA Philharmonic in the 2026-2027 season. There will be a panel of judges, including Music Director/Conductor Melisse Brunet. The deadline to apply is October 11, 2025. The finalists will be announced on November 7, and those 15 will perform on January 31, 2026 at Mohegan PA. For information: www.nepaphil.org/