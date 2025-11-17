"Echoes Along the Delaware"; Jason Sherwin; November 17 2025
Pianist Jason Sherwin speaking about a program titled,
"Echoes Along the Delaware," weaving stories from the
American Revolution and D & H Canal with chamber music
from across the Atlantic from the same eras. There will be
stories told by John Conway, Sullivan County Historian,
with music of Handel and Schubert performed by
mezzo-soprano Ava Pressman and pianist Jason Sherwin.
The program will be held at Krause Hall of the Delaware
Valley Arts Alliance in Narrowsburg, NY, on Saturday,
November 22, 2025, at 3:00. The concert is free, but
donations will be gladly accepted.
www.delawarevalleyartsalliance.org/