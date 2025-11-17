"Echoes Along the Delaware"; Jason Sherwin; November 17 2025

Pianist Jason Sherwin speaking about a program titled,

"Echoes Along the Delaware," weaving stories from the

American Revolution and D & H Canal with chamber music

from across the Atlantic from the same eras. There will be

stories told by John Conway, Sullivan County Historian,

with music of Handel and Schubert performed by

mezzo-soprano Ava Pressman and pianist Jason Sherwin.

The program will be held at Krause Hall of the Delaware

Valley Arts Alliance in Narrowsburg, NY, on Saturday,

November 22, 2025, at 3:00. The concert is free, but

donations will be gladly accepted.

www.delawarevalleyartsalliance.org/

