Choral Society of Northeast Pennsylvania; Dr. Joshua Harper; November 19 2025

Dr. Joshua Harper, Artistic Director & Conductor of the Choral Society of

Northeast PA, and Assistant Professor at Wilkes University, speaking about

the opening concert of the 2025-2026 season, featuring the Requiem of

Maurice Durufle. The performance will include a full orchestra, guest

soloists, & organist Mark Laubach, with the Choral Society of NEPA and

the Wilkes University Chorus under Dr. Harper's direction.

The concert will feature the premiere of a work commissioned by the

Choral Society in memory of Francis McMullen: "O Lord support us"

by Katherine Webb. The performance will take place on Sunday,

November 23, 2025 at 3:00 pm at St. Stephen's Episcopal

Pro-Cathedral, 35 S. Franklin Street in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Admission is free. www.choralsociety.net/

