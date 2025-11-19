Choral Society of Northeast Pennsylvania; Dr. Joshua Harper; November 19 2025
Dr. Joshua Harper, Artistic Director & Conductor of the Choral Society of
Northeast PA, and Assistant Professor at Wilkes University, speaking about
the opening concert of the 2025-2026 season, featuring the Requiem of
Maurice Durufle. The performance will include a full orchestra, guest
soloists, & organist Mark Laubach, with the Choral Society of NEPA and
the Wilkes University Chorus under Dr. Harper's direction.
The concert will feature the premiere of a work commissioned by the
Choral Society in memory of Francis McMullen: "O Lord support us"
by Katherine Webb. The performance will take place on Sunday,
November 23, 2025 at 3:00 pm at St. Stephen's Episcopal
Pro-Cathedral, 35 S. Franklin Street in downtown Wilkes-Barre.
Admission is free. www.choralsociety.net/