100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
ArtScene with Erika Funke

Choral Society of Northeast Pennsylvania; Dr. Joshua Harper; November 19 2025

Published November 19, 2025 at 7:07 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

Dr. Joshua Harper, Artistic Director & Conductor of the Choral Society of
Northeast PA, and Assistant Professor at Wilkes University, speaking about
the opening concert of the 2025-2026 season, featuring the Requiem of
Maurice Durufle. The performance will include a full orchestra, guest
soloists, & organist Mark Laubach, with the Choral Society of NEPA and
the Wilkes University Chorus under Dr. Harper's direction.
The concert will feature the premiere of a work commissioned by the
Choral Society in memory of Francis McMullen: "O Lord support us"
by Katherine Webb. The performance will take place on Sunday,
November 23, 2025 at 3:00 pm at St. Stephen's Episcopal
Pro-Cathedral, 35 S. Franklin Street in downtown Wilkes-Barre.
Admission is free. www.choralsociety.net/

ArtScene with Erika Funke