Sports Voices

Lakeland at Dunmore, PSU football & Sunday's wild Philadelphia Eagles win

Published October 2, 2025 at 4:11 PM EDT
This week, Fox 56 sports director Bob Ide highlights his Friday Night Rivals matchup, Lakeland at Dunmore.
This is Sports Voices. Each week, we sit down with FOX56 Sports Director Bob Ide to discuss the latest local sports news.

Today, Ide previews his Friday Night Rivals high school football game, Lakeland at Dunmore, Penn State football, recaps last Sunday's wild Philadelphia Eagles victory over the Los Angeles Rams, and more.

Tune into WVIA-FM over the air or streamed on our site at 7:51 and 9:51 a.m. every Friday morning to listen. Miss the show on air? It's also available on our YouTube channel.

