Sports Voices

SPORTS VOICES: University of Scranton women's b-ball victory, six 570 HS football teams head to state playoffs and more

Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Published November 21, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
WVIA News' Roger DuPuis and FOX 56's Bob Ide look ahead to local football action in this week's podcast, with six high school teams from the 570 headed to state playoffs and several area colleges bound for bowl games.

They also recap the University of Scranton women's basketball team making national headlines for defeating Division I Pitt, and preview this weekend's screening of WVIA's Scranton Eagles documentary.

You can read Sarah Hofius Hall's story about the University of Scranton team here.

You can reserve a place for Saturday's presentation of "The Forgotten Dynasty: Scranton Eagles Football," here.

Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Deputy editor/reporter Roger DuPuis joined WVIA News in February 2024. His 25 years of experience in journalism include work as a reporter and editor in Pennsylvania and New York. His beat assignments over those decades have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.
