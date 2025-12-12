SPORTS VOICES: Reflecting on Southern Columbia's state football championship win, new PSU coach

In this week's Sports Voices, WVIA News' Roger DuPuis and FOX56's Bob Ide reflect on Southern Columbia's 15th state football championship victory, including some thoughts from coach Jim Roth and what next year's team could look like.

Also, Bob weighs in on the job ahead for new Penn State football coach Matt Campbell, Susquehanna University football's upcoming game against Johns Hopkins, the latest from Bucknell University's mens basketball, and the first-place Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins preparing to take on Providence this Saturday.