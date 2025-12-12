100 WVIA Way
Sports Voices

SPORTS VOICES: Reflecting on Southern Columbia's state football championship win, new PSU coach

By Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Published December 12, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
In this week's Sports Voices, WVIA News' Roger DuPuis and FOX56's Bob Ide reflect on Southern Columbia's 15th state football championship victory, including some thoughts from coach Jim Roth and what next year's team could look like.

Also, Bob weighs in on the job ahead for new Penn State football coach Matt Campbell, Susquehanna University football's upcoming game against Johns Hopkins, the latest from Bucknell University's mens basketball, and the first-place Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins preparing to take on Providence this Saturday.

Roger DuPuis | WVIA News
Deputy editor/reporter Roger DuPuis joined WVIA News in February 2024. His 25 years of experience in journalism include work as a reporter and editor in Pennsylvania and New York. His beat assignments over those decades have ranged from breaking news, local government and politics, to business, healthcare, and transportation. He has a lifelong interest in urban transit, particularly light rail, and authored a book about Philadelphia's trolley system.
