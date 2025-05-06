DA: Hazleton murder suspect on the run, considered dangerous
It's Tuesday, May 6.
We have an update on a homicide investigation in Luzerne County today - a Hazleton man suspected of killing a woman and burning her body is on the run and should be considered dangerous according to police.
Lackawanna County will soon have another elected official to replace.
And state lawmakers will be watching as the head of the U.S. department of Veterans Affairs speaks to congress tomorrow about potential layoffs.