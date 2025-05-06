100 WVIA Way
DA: Hazleton murder suspect on the run, considered dangerous

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published May 6, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
It's Tuesday, May 6.

We have an update on a homicide investigation in Luzerne County today - a Hazleton man suspected of killing a woman and burning her body is on the run and should be considered dangerous according to police.

Lackawanna County will soon have another elected official to replace.

And state lawmakers will be watching as the head of the U.S. department of Veterans Affairs speaks to congress tomorrow about potential layoffs.

