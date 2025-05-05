Luzerne County DA: Hazleton murder suspect on the run, considered dangerous

A Hazleton man suspected of killing a woman and burning her body is on the run and should be considered dangerous, police said Monday.

Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said an arrest warrant has been issued for Terence Ray, 55. The DA’s office believes Ray has fled Luzerne County.

“We are still seeking the apprehension of Mr. Ray and when he is located, we’ll be looking to transport him back to Luzerne County to face these charges,” Sanguedolce said during a press conference conference at the county courthouse.

The criminal complaint charges Ray with criminal homicide and abuse of a corpse in the murder of Jessica Lockwood, the 39-year-old Frackville woman whose body was found burning on the side of Club 40 road in Hazleton on Sunday, April 27.

According to the complaint, police searched Ray’s home on Muir Avenue after a license plate detection system picked up Ray’s dark blue Ford Explorer as the last vehicle to enter Club 40 Road before Lockwood’s body was found.

Sarah Scinto / WVIA News A photo of Terence Ray, the Hazleton man suspected of killing 39-year-old Jessica Lockwood, distributed at a press conference. Police say Ray has fled Luzerne County.

When they searched the house, police found a pool of blood in the basement, a golden diamond earring that matched one missing from Lockwood’s body, blood on a red handcart and piece of rope, blood-soaked trash bags and paper towels, two live 9mm rounds of ammunition and fabric that matched a torn pillowcase in the house and restraints found on Lockwood’s body.

Police also found ownership papers for a 9mm Ruger handgun and an empty gun case in Ray’s bedroom.

“They were able to locate evidence that she had been beaten inside that residence,” Sanguedolce said.

Police found Lockwood’s body when they responded to a report of a mannequin burning on the side of the road. An autopsy determined the woman’s cause of death was blunt force trauma and a gunshot wound and it was ruled a homicide.

According to the complaint, Pennsylvania State Police started looking for Lockwood after her family reported her missing on Saturday, April 26.

Police and Lockwood’s family found her cell phone abandoned on Route 424 in Hazleton. On the phone, police found a final text message conversation between Lockwood and a contact labeled “OG,” whom police later determined was Ray.

Sanguedolce said Lockwood had been suffering from substance use disorder following “extensive neck surgeries,” and police believe she was meeting with Ray to obtain pain pills. According to the complaint, Ray has a prescription for percocet.

Police in the affidavit said they interviewed Lockwood's incarcerated husband James at the county correctional facility and he told them he knew "OG" to be a pill dealer. James Lockwood said he called Ray from the prison to ask about his wife's whereabouts. Ray responded that she failed to show up for a prearranged meeting and he did not know where she was.

Sanguedolce said Ray has likely fled Luzerne County, but not in the Ford Explorer police were able to locate. He said Ray left the area “immediately after the homicide.”

Sanguedolce asked the public to contact the Hazleton police department with any information on Ray’s whereabouts and to not engage with him if they see him.

“He has a right to a fair trial and he will get one in Luzerne County, but we do not want a violent encounter with him,” Sanguedolce said. “If you know something, please contact Hazleton Police, and we will engage in every effort to bring him back to Luzerne County.”

Anyone with information on Ray's whereabouts can call Hazleton police at 570-450-2080 or contact Hazleton Police through their Crime Watch page.