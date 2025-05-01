Luzerne County DA: Victim identified in investigation into body burning on side of road in Hazleton

Luzerne County's acting coroner Kaitlin Keating, Hazleton City's police chief Brian Shoonmaker and District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce released more information into the investigation involving a body found burning in Hazleton on Sunday along Club 40 Road.

The victim has been identified as 39- year- old Jessica Lockwood who was reported missing from Frackville in Schuylkill County, according to the district attorney's office.

Dr. Charles Siebert conducted an autopsy on Tuesday, April 29 at the Luzerne County morgue. Acting coroner Keating announced that the cause of death to be blunt force trauma and a gunshot wound. The death has been ruled a homicide.

Hazleton City's police and the county's district attorney have indicated that the incident was isolated. There is no information leading them to believe any further risk to the public exists.

This investigation is ongoing.

— Lydia McFarlane