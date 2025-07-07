100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

Teacher's union president retires after 56 years with Scranton School District

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published July 7, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
After 56 years in Scranton School District, longtime union president retires

Rosemary Boland started working for the Scranton School District in 1969. She retired as the longtime union president last week. WVIA’s Sarah Hofius Hall has covered Boland for most of her 20 years in that role and sat down with her last week. You’ll hear more of that interview this week, but first, Sarah joined WVIA’s Roger DuPuis for the latest News Voices.

Pa. gets first new license plate design in 26 years

After 26 years Pennsylvania has redesigned its license plate. The new ‘Let Freedom Ring’ plates became available in June - the cream-colored plate features the Liberty Bell in the center.

Recommending some tales of U.S. History in the spirit of Independence Day

In honor of our nation’s birthday, this week’s Bookmarks recommendations will take you on a journey through U.S. history.

Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
