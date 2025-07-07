Teacher's union president retires after 56 years with Scranton School District

After 56 years in Scranton School District, longtime union president retires

Rosemary Boland started working for the Scranton School District in 1969. She retired as the longtime union president last week. WVIA’s Sarah Hofius Hall has covered Boland for most of her 20 years in that role and sat down with her last week. You’ll hear more of that interview this week, but first, Sarah joined WVIA’s Roger DuPuis for the latest News Voices.

Pa. gets first new license plate design in 26 years

After 26 years Pennsylvania has redesigned its license plate. The new ‘Let Freedom Ring’ plates became available in June - the cream-colored plate features the Liberty Bell in the center.

Recommending some tales of U.S. History in the spirit of Independence Day

In honor of our nation’s birthday, this week’s Bookmarks recommendations will take you on a journey through U.S. history.

