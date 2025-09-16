100 WVIA Way
UP TO DATE

Questions remain over federal funds for rural healthcare

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published September 16, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Lancaster County Mennonites out of jail after protest arrests

Seven Lancaster County Mennonites are out of jail after protesting in the U.S. Capitol over the war in Gaza.

The Pennsylvanians joined over 100 protestors from Virginia and neighboring states.

Pennsylvania's portion of $50 billion for rural healthcare unclear

The White House is touting a new $50 billion program to aid rural health care. It’s included in the Republican Party’s tax and jobs law passed in July.

But it is unclear how much Pennsylvania stands to gain from the program.

BOOKMARKS: Back to school means back to reading

Reading a book that’s been assigned to you can go one of two ways — either you’ll love to hate whatever the book is, or you’ll be introduced to a story that you will never forget.

For this week’s edition, we asked for the second type of book — the kind of book, whether classic or unexpected, that you may not have picked up on your own but that you still think of to this day.

Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
