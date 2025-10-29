100 WVIA Way
WVIA to partner with Wyoming County, host opioid town hall in Tunkhannock this weekend

WVIA | By Lydia McFarlane | WVIA News
Published October 29, 2025 at 11:00 AM EDT
WVIA will partner with the Wyoming County Opioid Settlement Committee for a town hall about navigating the opioid crisis this Sunday.
WVIA
WVIA will partner with the Wyoming County Opioid Settlement Committee for Sunday's live-to-tape panel discussion, "Wyoming County Voices: Battling the Opioid Crisis Together."

The town hall will take place from 3 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 2 at the Dietrich Theater in Tunkhannock.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: 'Wyoming County Voices: Battling the Opioid Crisis Together,' a panel discussion
WHEN: 3-4 p.m., Nov. 2
WHERE: Dietrich Theater, 60 E. Tioga St, Tunkhannock
DETAILS: Tickets for the free event can be reserved here.

Julie Sidoni, WVIA’s director of journalism, will moderate the panel of local professionals and community leaders to discuss how the county is navigating the opioid crisis.

The discussion will be recorded in front of a live studio audience and will premiere on WVIA TV at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 17.

Panelists include Wyoming County District Attorney Joe Peters, prevention education coordinator Cammie Anderson, mental health and substance use expert Dr. Arianne Scheller and Emergency Medical Services of Northeastern Pennsylvania Executive Director Robert M. Carpenter.

“Beyond my role as the chief law enforcement officer of the county pursuing those who traffic opioids in our community, I feel it an obligation and a privilege to use the bully pulpit as district attorney to educate both young and old about the perils of opioid use disorder, and worse, the instant death that could be caused by a few grains of fentanyl,” Peters said.

He knows the importance of partnering with the community to battle addiction.

"Law enforcement alone will never be the answer to solving the opioid crisis. Instead, the solution will come out of the education and engagement of an entire community, bringing together partners in treatment, mental health, law enforcement, schools, community organizations and the entire criminal justice system, including corrections,” Peters said.

The event is free. Registration is not required, but encouraged. Tickets can be reserved here.

Sunday's town hall kicks off a multi-platform initiative in partnership with Wyoming County’s Opioid Settlement Committee that will include educational videos and school-based awareness sessions over the next few months.
Tags
Local HealthcareRural HealthcareWyoming CountyTunkhannockopioid settlementOpioid crisisAddictionRecoveryDrug and alcohol treatmentJoe Peters
Lydia McFarlane | WVIA News
Lydia McFarlane joined the news team in 2024 as an intern after graduating from Villanova University with a dual Bachelor's degree in communication and political science. She stayed on the team as a multimedia healthcare reporter, exploring her interests in health policy and telling human-focused stories. Wilkes-Barre born and raised, Lydia's grateful for the opportunity to return home and learn more about her community as a reporter within it. She's honored to start her career in NEPA-- the place that taught her everything she knows.
See stories by Lydia McFarlane | WVIA News
