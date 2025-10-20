NEPA, Central Pa. food banks rely on donations as state, federal funding impacted

NEPA, Central Pa. hunger campaigns stock food pantries as state, federal funding impacted

As the holidays approach, the state budget impasse continues and the federal government shutdown enters its fourth week, communities around Northeast Pennsylvania are pitching in to help stock the food banks and pantries that distribute food to those who need it most.

Lackawanna County DA will wait for a state Supreme Court ruling before charging child protection workers again

Four people whose job is to protect Lackawanna County children from abuse will stay sidelined at least a bit longer.

That’s because it’s still unclear if they’ll face criminal charges again.

The four current employees and one former caseworker want a state appeals court to eliminate the threat of new charges.