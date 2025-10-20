100 WVIA Way
Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved.
UP TO DATE

NEPA, Central Pa. food banks rely on donations as state, federal funding impacted

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published October 20, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

NEPA, Central Pa. hunger campaigns stock food pantries as state, federal funding impacted

As the holidays approach, the state budget impasse continues and the federal government shutdown enters its fourth week, communities around Northeast Pennsylvania are pitching in to help stock the food banks and pantries that distribute food to those who need it most.

UP TO DATE
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is the local host of Morning Edition on WVIA. She is a Connecticut native and graduate of King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, and has previously covered Northeastern Pennsylvania for The Scranton Times-Tribune, The Citizens’ Voice and Greater Pittston Progress.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News