Temple University dental campus coming to downtown Tamaqua

Temple University, Tamaqua Area Community Partnership announce location for rural dentistry campus

Sen. Dave Argall (R-Schuylkill County) and Rep. Jamie Barton (R-Schuylkill) announced this week at the Pennsylvania Oral Health Summit that Temple University’s Kornberg School of Dentistry is looking to open its rural dental education center and clinic at the site of a former Rite Aid in downtown Tamaqua.

Temple has partnered with the Tamaqua Area Community Partnership on the project.

Art and memorabilia theft ring convict from Lackawanna County sentenced to nine years in prison

A Moscow man convicted for his role in a theft ring that targeted art and vintage memorabilia in six states was sentenced Thursday to spend nine years in a federal prison.

Senior U.S. District Judge Malachy E. Mannion also ordered Damien Boland, 49, to pay $2,049,420 in restitution and undergo three years of supervised release after prison.

Proposed new coal mine in Western Pa. met with opposition

This year, President Trump pushed through new subsidies for coal mining in his effort to boost coal and steel production in the US.

But as one proposed mine in Western Pennsylvania shows, people who live near them aren’t always on board.