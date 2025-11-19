100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UP TO DATE

PPL Electric Utilities wants to raise rates

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published November 19, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

Pa. PUC schedules hearings for public comment on PPL Electric Utilities rate hike request

The public can comment on PPL Electric Utilities’ request for up to 7% higher rates during December hearings, state regulators announced Tuesday.

In Northeast Pennsylvania, hearings will take place in Lackawanna and Lehigh counties.

Protesters take to Pa. Capitol, call for ban on gifts to lawmakers

Protesters want Pennsylvania legislators to vote to bar themselves from receiving unlimited gifts or campaign contributions.

Protesters blocked off sections of the state legislature on Monday to call attention to some of the most lax legislative ethics laws in the country.

White House launches foster care program; Philly child welfare experts hopeful but see gaps in prevention, housing and relationships

The White House has launched a new executive order aimed at reshaping how young people transition out of foster care.

Tags
UP TO DATE PPL Electric UtilitiesPennsylvania Public Utility CommissionLackawanna County
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News