Shapiro to lead Chesapeake Bay conservation partnership

Chesapeake Bay officials elected Gov. Josh Shapiro to lead a regional agreement to help clean and restore the waterway. The first-term Democrat will take the reins at a tumultuous time for the 40-year-old partnership.

Clinic rehabs wildlife in Philadelphia region

What do you do if you find a bird with a broken wing or an orphaned baby squirrel?

A wildlife clinic like one in Philadelphia’s Upper Roxborough neighborhood can help.

Identifying Artificial Intelligence in student writing

Educators in the region and all over the country are facing a growing challenge -- figuring out when a student actually did the work or outsourced it to AI.

According to a University of Pennsylvania researcher, teachers should be careful before making an accusation.