Shapiro to lead Chesapeake Bay conservation partnership
Chesapeake Bay officials elected Gov. Josh Shapiro to lead a regional agreement to help clean and restore the waterway. The first-term Democrat will take the reins at a tumultuous time for the 40-year-old partnership.
Clinic rehabs wildlife in Philadelphia region
What do you do if you find a bird with a broken wing or an orphaned baby squirrel?
A wildlife clinic like one in Philadelphia’s Upper Roxborough neighborhood can help.
Identifying Artificial Intelligence in student writing
Educators in the region and all over the country are facing a growing challenge -- figuring out when a student actually did the work or outsourced it to AI.
According to a University of Pennsylvania researcher, teachers should be careful before making an accusation.