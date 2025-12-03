100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UP TO DATE

Shapiro to lead Chesapeake Bay conservation partnership

By Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Published December 3, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Sarah Scinto
/
WVIA News

Shapiro to lead Chesapeake Bay conservation partnership

Chesapeake Bay officials elected Gov. Josh Shapiro to lead a regional agreement to help clean and restore the waterway. The first-term Democrat will take the reins at a tumultuous time for the 40-year-old partnership.

Clinic rehabs wildlife in Philadelphia region

What do you do if you find a bird with a broken wing or an orphaned baby squirrel?

A wildlife clinic like one in Philadelphia’s Upper Roxborough neighborhood can help.

Identifying Artificial Intelligence in student writing

Educators in the region and all over the country are facing a growing challenge -- figuring out when a student actually did the work or outsourced it to AI.

According to a University of Pennsylvania researcher, teachers should be careful before making an accusation.

Tags
UP TO DATE Gov. Josh ShapiroChesapeake Bay
Sarah Scinto | WVIA News
Sarah Scinto is one of the original members of the WVIA News team, joining in January 2022 as a reporter and All Things Considered host. She now hosts Morning Edition on WVIA Radio and WVIA's weekday news podcast Up to Date, along with reporting on the community.
See stories by Sarah Scinto | WVIA News