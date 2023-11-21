National Pasta Month
Did you know that October is National Pasta Month? Pasta is an energy-boosting carbohydrate, full of fiber that can create a very satisfying meal. Here’s some tips for creating a delicious pasta dish.
- If you are looking to add more fiber and in return a more filling meal, choose whole wheat pasta. This will provide additional nutrients and keep you full longer.
- Try adding a source of protein to your pasta like grilled chicken, lean ground beef or your favorite beans.
- Add extra veggies to your pasta sauce or a salad on the side to balance out your meal.
- Keep pasta meals simple with Weis Quality pasta and sauce, which comes in many varieties and flavors. Or if you are looking for pasta recipe inspiration visit weismarkets.com/recipes