Did you know that October is National Pasta Month? Pasta is an energy-boosting carbohydrate, full of fiber that can create a very satisfying meal. Here’s some tips for creating a delicious pasta dish.

If you are looking to add more fiber and in return a more filling meal, choose whole wheat pasta. This will provide additional nutrients and keep you full longer.



Try adding a source of protein to your pasta like grilled chicken, lean ground beef or your favorite beans.



Add extra veggies to your pasta sauce or a salad on the side to balance out your meal.



