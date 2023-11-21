Pumpkin
Pumpkin is a Halloween staple, but it is an in season produce well into November. You can add cans of pumpkin or fresh pumpkin to many recipes. Besides pumpkin pie, pumpkin muffins and pumpkin bread, you can add pumpkin to soups or chilis and a wide range of other dishes. Toasted pumpkin seeds make for an excellent crispy snack.
Benefits of Pumpkin include:
- High in fiber, which maintains bowel health and can lower cholesterol
- Antioxidants that help decrease inflammation, such as Vitamin E
Iron and folate, which work together to help our red blood cells function
Pumpkin has many nutritional strengths and is easy to bake with.