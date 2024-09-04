Produce Hacks

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Emily Bumgarner with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.

Fruits and veggies are clearly nutritious, but how can you make it even easier to include them in our meals and snacks?



Make a fun lunchbox including a source of protein, whole grain, fruit and veggie options.

Use leftover protein as a base and top with your favorite veggies to create a bowl of your favorites.

Smoothies always make a refreshing snack. Include your favorite fruits for a sweet

treat.

treat. Mash bananas with eggs to make a simple pancake batter that is naturally sweet.

Include fruits and veggies in your snack pairings to make sure you get enough produce

throughout the day.

