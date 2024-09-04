100 WVIA Way
Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week

Produce Hacks

Published September 4, 2024 at 3:32 PM EDT

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Emily Bumgarner with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.

Fruits and veggies are clearly nutritious, but how can you make it even easier to include them in our meals and snacks?

  • Make a fun lunchbox including a source of protein, whole grain, fruit and veggie options.
  • Use leftover protein as a base and top with your favorite veggies to create a bowl of your favorites.
  • Smoothies always make a refreshing snack. Include your favorite fruits for a sweet
    treat.
  • Mash bananas with eggs to make a simple pancake batter that is naturally sweet.
  • Include fruits and veggies in your snack pairings to make sure you get enough produce
    throughout the day.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis HealthyBites™.

