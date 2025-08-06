April 18, 2025 – Easter Eats

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Emily Bumgarner with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

Skip the brunch crowds and host your own Easter feast or spring gathering from home! Our March/April edition of HealthyBites magazine has all the inspiration you need.

Our Crustless Quiche delivers all the flavor without the hassle of pastry, and classic Hot Cross Buns strike the perfect balance of sweet and spice. These easy yet impressive recipes will wow your guests and keep things stress-free.

There is even something for the kids. Easter Bunny Pancakes are sure to please and fun to make. Finish things off with a dessert of Homemade Peanut Butter Eggs, a perfect sweet treat. Find all these recipes at www.weismarkets.com/healthybites

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.