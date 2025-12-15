100 WVIA Way
Weis HealthyBites Tip of the Week

August 1, 2025 – Recipe Contest

Published December 15, 2025 at 2:12 PM EST

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Emily Santanna with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.

Do you have a delicious, original recipe? Enter it into the Weis Dietitian Healthy Recipe Contest. 

The contest runs now through 11:59pm EST on August 31, 2025.

Enter your recipe and photo for a chance to be featured in the November/December issue of Weis Markets HealthyBites magazine

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.

