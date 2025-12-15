August 8, 2025- No Cook Meals

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Emily Santanna with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.

When it’s hot who wants to heat up the house or stand over a hot stove? Good news, you don’t have to with no-cook meals!



Grain bowls and salads make perfect no-cook meals and they can be customized to your liking for a variety of meals throughout the week.

Choose a base of mixed greens and/or grains like quinoa, farro or rice.

Choose a pre-cooked protein like rotisserie chicken, canned tuna, canned beans or hard-boiled eggs.

Add your favorite toppings like veggies, fruit, nuts, seeds, whatever combination you enjoy.

Top with a dressing of choice or olive oil and vinegar.

Enjoy the refreshing meal that comes together in no time.

