August 8, 2025- No Cook Meals
Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Emily Santanna with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.
When it’s hot who wants to heat up the house or stand over a hot stove? Good news, you don’t have to with no-cook meals!
- Grain bowls and salads make perfect no-cook meals and they can be customized to your liking for a variety of meals throughout the week.
- Choose a base of mixed greens and/or grains like quinoa, farro or rice.
- Choose a pre-cooked protein like rotisserie chicken, canned tuna, canned beans or hard-boiled eggs.
- Add your favorite toppings like veggies, fruit, nuts, seeds, whatever combination you enjoy.
- Top with a dressing of choice or olive oil and vinegar.
- Enjoy the refreshing meal that comes together in no time.
For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.