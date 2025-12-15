December 12, 2025 – Cozy Comforts

Hi, I’m Weis Dietitian Emily Santanna with the Weis HealthyBites tip of the week.

When nights grow colder, nothing’s better than a warm, hearty meal. Keep things simple with a one-dish casserole or slow cooker meal. Try these tips to create an easy, delicious dish.



Take advantage of canned items like veggies, tomatoes, and broth. You can add lots of extra nutrients through these canned items. Just be sure to look for the No Salt Added varieties.

Pack in the protein for a filling meal. Whether using meat, like chicken breasts or ground beef, or canned beans, you can make a meal that will keep you full for hours to come.

Choose flavors that everyone enjoys. Think of your favorite meals and their flavors. Turn that into a whole new meal in a casserole or slow cooker dish.

Make life easier by preparing extras when you are cooking. Make a double batch to have for lunches, more dinners, or to freeze for a later date.

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites™.

