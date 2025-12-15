December 26, 2025 -Mocktails & Holiday Drinks

Hi, I'm Weis Dietitian Emily Santanna with the Weis Healthy Bites tip of the week.

The holidays taste even better with fun drinks. Mix up something delicious with these tips:



Make milk tastier with chocolate and peppermint or vanilla flavors.

Create a DIY hot chocolate bar with a variety of toppings

Switch it up with mocktails that are flavorful, and fun takes on old classics

Make a fun punch with 100% juice, frozen fruit and sherbert

And don’t forget amongst all the holiday craziness, stay hydrated with plenty of water

For more tips and wellness news you can use, visit WVIA.org and click on Weis Healthy Bites.

